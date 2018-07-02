PM Pashinyan receives participants of CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council session

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the heads of the delegations participating in the session of the CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council, which included prosecutor generals, as well as other officials, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the guests at the government and attached importance to the development of cooperation between the prosecutions of Armenia and the CIS states, the improvement of partnership mechanisms in the field of mutual legal support. Nikol Pashinyan said the Armenian government carries out a decisive fight against corruption, and added that it will continue aimed at increasing the country’s future development paces. He expressed hope that the mutual partnership between the prosecutions of the CIS states will expand which will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the fight against corruption, strengthening legality and protection of human rights.

The meeting participants touched upon the cooperation deepening prospects, the opportunities and ways to use more purposefully the potential of the CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council.

The sides also highlighted strengthening the existing mutual trust between the prosecutions of the CIS states and expressed confidence that it will be possible through joint efforts to minimize corruption and other phenomena deriving from it.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan