Azerbaijan’s actions at Armenian border are first of all disregard towards Co-Chair countries – MFA spox

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Balayan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, calls the Azerbaijani positional fortification actions in the Nakhichevan section of the Armenian border as disregard towards the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries.

In response to the ARMENPRESS question, the MFA spokesperson said it’s not something new that Azerbaijan acts based on the principle of irresponsibility, not implementing the commitments assumed by it.

“We constantly raise this issue both before the Co-Chair countries and our remaining partners and organizations. We think the Co-Chairs need a lot of work to do here, since by not hearing to their calls, doing completely the opposite, it’s first of all a disregard towards the Co-Chair countries”, Tigran Balayan said.

Earlier on July 1 Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson, said on Facebook that the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out engineering and fortification works of military posts in the direction of Nakhichevan. In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and didn’t allow the adversary to implement its task. One of the military positions of the Azerbaijani side has been completely destroyed and burnt by the fire from the Armenian side. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan, born in 1974, has been slightly injured in the shootout.

