Footage showing Azerbaijani military position burning as a result of fire of Armenian side released

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsrun Hovhannisyan – Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson, released a video on Facebook which shows how the Azerbaijani military position is burning as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian side in Nakhichevan.

Earlier on July 1 Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook that the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out engineering and fortification works of military posts in the direction of Nakhichevan. In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and didn’t allow the adversary to implement its task. One of the military positions of the Azerbaijani side has been completely destroyed and burnt by the fire from the Armenian side. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan, born in 1974, has been slightly injured in the shootout.

On July 2 Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress that the situation is relatively calm in the Nakhichevan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. “There have been shots after the recent incident, but at the moment the situation is relatively calm”, he said.

