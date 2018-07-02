Trump congratulates Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on winning Mexico presidential election

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump congratulated Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on winning the Mexico presidential election and announced readiness to work with him, TASS reports.

“Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!” Trump said on Twitter.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador represents the leftist coalition “Together We’ll Make History”. It unites the National Regeneration Movement, the Labor Party and the Social Encounter Party.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



