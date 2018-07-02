Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

Lopez Obrador leads in Mexico presidential election


YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a candidate from the leftist coalition "Together We’ll Make History," is winning the Sunday's presidential election in Mexico by a wide margin, TASS reported.

The results of the so-called rapid counting of votes, which is a preliminary count, was unveiled on Sunday evening (Monday morning Moscow) by the head of the National Electoral Institute Lorenzo Cordova.

According to this information, Lopez Obrador has about 53-53.8% of the votes. His closest rival Ricardo Anaya has 22.8% of votes.

By now all the rivals of Obrador, including Anaya, Jose Antonio Meade and Jaime Rodriguez Calderon have admitted their defeat.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration