Lopez Obrador leads in Mexico presidential election

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a candidate from the leftist coalition "Together We’ll Make History," is winning the Sunday's presidential election in Mexico by a wide margin, TASS reported.

The results of the so-called rapid counting of votes, which is a preliminary count, was unveiled on Sunday evening (Monday morning Moscow) by the head of the National Electoral Institute Lorenzo Cordova.

According to this information, Lopez Obrador has about 53-53.8% of the votes. His closest rival Ricardo Anaya has 22.8% of votes.

By now all the rivals of Obrador, including Anaya, Jose Antonio Meade and Jaime Rodriguez Calderon have admitted their defeat.

