Situation relatively calm in Nakhichevan section – Armenia’s defense ministry spox

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The situation is relatively calm in the Nakhichevan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of Armenia’s defense ministry, told Armenpress.

“There have been shots after the recent incident, but at the moment the situation is relatively calm”, he said.

Earlier Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook that the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to carry out engineering and fortification works of military posts in the direction of Nakhichevan. In response, the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and didn’t allow the adversary to implement its task. One of the military positions of the Azerbaijani side has been completely destroyed and burnt by the fire from the Armenian side. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Vahagn Baghdasaryan, born in 1974, has been slightly injured in the shootout.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan