FIDE Chess Ratings: Armenia’s Aronian again not included in top 10
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. FIDE, the World Chess Federation, has released the July ratings, reports Armenpress.
Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian again is not included in the top 10 of FIDE ratings.
Aronian is ranked 12th.
The leader of the ratings is current world champion Magnus Carlsen.
Armenia’s Gabriel Sargissian, Hrant Melkumyan and Vladimir Akopian are also included in the list – 59th, 69th and 98th respectively.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
