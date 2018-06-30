Turkey’s Erdogan plans to involve world-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu in new Cabinet – media

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to involve world-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu in the new Cabinet, Habertürk reporter Nagehan Alcin said, reports Armenpress.

“Being one of the world’s best economists, Acemoglu can make a historical work with the vision to solve the structural issues of the Turkish economy”, the reporter said. Relying on anonymous, but “important sources”, the reporter announced that Erdogan, who always surprises everyone, “can propose Acemoglu to lead the Turkish economy with all powers”.

This news has been spread by numerous Turkish media outlets.

Parliamentary and presidential elections were held in Turkey on June 24. Based on the election results the country transitioned from the parliamentary system to the presidential one.

Re-elected President Erdogan will appoint the new Cabinet members by his new powers.

Daron Acemoglu was born in Turkey in 1967, in an Armenian family. Acemoglu has been teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for many years. He is considered a global authority in modern economics.