Independent expert sees possibility to decrease electricity tariff in Armenia by 4-5 drams

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Independent energy expert Edward Arzumanyan sees possibilities for reduction of electricity tariff in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

The expert told reporters that according to his calculations the electricity tariff is possible to decrease by 4-5 drams. He said it’s already one and a half year he is cooperating with the Public Services Regulatory Commission.

“I have constantly debated, proved that there is a possibility and also have shown how it can be done so that the electricity production, transfer, distribution, supplying to consumers will be reliable and beneficial”, he said.

Arzumanyan said the analysis of the unjustified losses in the Electric Networks of Armenia showed that there are reserves, and people working there should be able to reveal the causes of that losses and eliminate them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan