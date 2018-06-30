Azerbaijani forces fire over 1500 shots at Armenian positions in Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. During the period from June 24 to 30, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 150 times by firing more than 1500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

In addition, during the week the movements of the Azerbaijani armament and military equipment at different sections of the frontline, as well as landmine-detecting engineering equipment were observed at the eastern direction.

The Defense Army units continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfilling their military tasks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan