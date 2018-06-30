Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs pays first official visit to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan arrived in the Republic of Artsakh on her first official visit, the ministry said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

During the visit Mane Tandilyan will be received by President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan to reaffirm the joint social policy agenda of Armenia and Artsakh and to outline the developments prospects.

Minister Tandilyan is also scheduled to meet with Artsakh’s top officials. She will also have a working meeting with the Artsakh Ombudsman.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan