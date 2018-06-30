U.S. Ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump’s comments

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D Melville resigned after the remarks made by President Donald Trump on America’s European allies, BBC reports.

“For the President to say the EU was 'set up to take advantage of the United States, to attack our piggy bank', or that 'Nato is as bad as Nafta [the North American Free Trade Agreement]' is not only factually wrong, but proves to me that it's time to go”, the Ambassador said on Facebook.

Mr Melville is a career diplomat and took up his position as ambassador in Estonia in 2015 after being nominated by then President Barack Obama.

Other U.S. diplomats left their posts early in recent months, including Ambassador to Panama John Feeley.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan