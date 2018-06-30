We are ready for defense and counterattack in the air and on land, says Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan affirms that the Armenian Armed Forces are ready for complete defense in the air and on the land, reports Armenpress.

“Today’s festive flight was dedicated to the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Armenia. We are ready for defense and counterattack in the air and on the land”, the PM said on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Air Force.

The experienced pilots of the Armed Forces conducted flights in Armenia’s skies on June 30, on the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Air Force. The flights were accompanied with the waving of Armenian national flag.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan