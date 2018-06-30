Football Federation President refuses to chair FFA Forum: 8 clubs withdrawn from Federation

SEVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The 26th Forum of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) was held in Sevan, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the Forum, FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan announced that he will not chair the Forum.

“Several media outlets and the so-called “football fans” were trying to present allegedly that today election of the FFA President will be held at the Forum, but it has nothing to do with the reality. Our agenda has been distributed to everyone, and there hasn’t been such issue in the agenda. I want to tell you that the FFA doesn’t do anything secretly”, Ruben Hayrapetyan said.

He conveyed the powers to chair the Forum to the FFA Vice President Armen Minasyan.

The issues on withdrawing 8 football clubs-NGOs from the FFA were submitted for the proposal of the FFA executive committee. All 24 delegates voted in favor of the withdrawal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan