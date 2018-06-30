Armen Ashotyan, Konstantin Kosachev discuss Armenia-Russia inter-parliamentary cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, met with Konstantin Kosachev – chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, during his working visit to Moscow, reports Armenpress.

“We have discussed the inter-parliamentary cooperation prospects between the two countries, issues relating to holding the next session of the foreign affairs committee in Russia in autumn, the current situation of the Armenia-Russia ties, as well as I have introduced my colleague on the recent developments in Armenia”, Ashotyan said on Facebook.

Ashotyan stated that they have firm and strategic relations with the Russian partners through parliamentary diplomacy channels.

