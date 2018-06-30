Armenia’s energy market liberalization process to be completed within two years
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources continues the works aimed at liberalizing the market of the energy field, minister Artur Grigoryan told reporters on June 30, reports Armenpress.
“At the moment we have quite a good legal and legislative field. We will complete the market liberalization process within two years, and I attach great importance to this program”, the minister said.
He added that the energy market liberalization has recorded a serious progress in developed countries.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
