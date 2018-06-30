Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that no precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of June 30 and on July 1-5.

Air temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees from June 30 to July 1.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of June 30 and on July 1-5.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan