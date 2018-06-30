Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that no precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of June 30 and on July 1-5.
Air temperature will increase by 1-2 degrees from June 30 to July 1.
No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of June 30 and on July 1-5.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:15 Armenia’s energy market liberalization process to be completed within two years
- 13:10 Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
- 13:05 Loan provided for extension of NPP’s second power unit will not affect electricity tariff, says minister
- 12:51 Artsakh’s minister of nature protection and natural resources relieved from position
- 12:31 ‘It’s great to be back at State Department’ – Armenian President left note in Department’s guest book
- 12:04 Armenian Embassy expresses concern over use of “Armenian mafia” term by Spanish interior ministry
- 11:55 United States ready to assist new Armenian government to find new investments
- 11:44 Statue of first Armenian Ambassador to U.S. unveiled in Washington D.C.
- 11:21 Armenian President expresses readiness to strengthen ties with U.S. during meeting with Secretary Pompeo
- 10:54 European Stocks - 29-06-18
- 10:49 US stocks up - 29-06-18
- 10:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-18
- 10:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 29-06-18
- 10:46 Oil Prices Up - 29-06-18
- 10:24 Soldier dies in Artsakh
- 06.29-21:56 Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meeting kicks off in Washington
- 06.29-20:47 President Sarkissian attends opening of statue of first Ambassador of Armenia to USA Armen Garo
- 06.29-20:38 Deposit agreements of nearly 6.8 million USD discovered at the place of residence of Narek Sargsyan, shareholder of JLJ Project Company
- 06.29-19:41 Artsakh should have decisive voice in settlement of NK conflict – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 06.29-19:35 FM Mnatsakanyan confident of soon ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by Germany
- 06.29-19:11 Armenia’s partners, including EU will continue supporting our country – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 06.29-19:00 Roberto Carlos among football legends to arrive in Armenia in July
- 06.29-18:39 President Sarkissian attends opening ceremony of annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington
- 06.29-18:16 Azerbaijani MPs make ridiculous statement at PACE – Armenian side responds
- 06.29-17:50 Luxembourg ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 06.29-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-18
- 06.29-17:48 Asian Stocks - 29-06-18
- 06.29-17:36 PM Pashinyan highlights development of Armenian-Russian ties in different sectors
- 06.29-17:18 Artsakh President receives executives of American University of Armenia
- 06.29-16:20 President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations
- 06.29-15:17 Armenian president expected to meet US Secretary of State in Washington D.C. today
- 06.29-15:06 Holding parades and completing combat missions ain’t the same, says Armenian army chief on Baku military display
- 06.29-14:57 Young generation should continue Armenian-Russian cooperation: PM Pashinyan addresses Forum participants
- 06.29-14:31 SME sector extremely important direction for government – PM Pashinyan
- 06.29-14:21 Poland ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
17:17, 06.23.2018
Viewed 2327 times Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan
13:30, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1986 times Azerbaijan made sabotage attempt on June 17 – Defense Army
18:04, 06.26.2018
Viewed 1651 times Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister arrives in Armenia
13:07, 06.25.2018
Viewed 1617 times Influential Turkish-Armenians congratulate Erdogan on re-election
16:30, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1545 times SRC’s investigative body reveals new tax evasion case by “JLJ Project Company” – damage to state amounts to 300 million AMD