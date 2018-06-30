Loan provided for extension of NPP’s second power unit will not affect electricity tariff, says minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Discussions have already been launched in the Armenian government over the formation structure of electricity and gas tariffs, Artur Grigoryan – minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“At the moment we conduct thorough studies. They will be completed soon and both the losses and all other components in terms of the tariff will be clarified”, the minister said.

Commenting on the observation that independent experts of energy field insist that there are possibilities to reduce the electricity tariff, the minister said such analysis should have a base. “In order to have such base, we have launched discussions with the Public Services Regulatory Commission, the Electric Networks of Armenia, all other generating plants in order to understand in what situation we are and what we can achieve”, minister Grigoryan stated.

He said they are ready to listen to the opinions of all experts and take into account all reasonable notifications.

The minister also commented on the decision of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, according to which the repayment of a 270 million dollar loan from Russia for extension of the nuclear power plant’s second power unit will be carried out through adding it in the electricity tariff. The minister assured that the Russia loan, which has been provided for the extension of the NPP’s operation, will not affect the tariff since they have also taken into account these risks.

At the same time he noted that the Public Services Regulatory Commission is the only competent and authorized structure in terms of tariffs. “I don’t want to assume that obligation and to say that there will be a reduction of tariffs. We have launched the works which will give a result if the Public Services Regulatory Commission makes such decision. Of course, we will provide our respective analysis to the Commission”, the minister said.

On June 20 the Public Services Regulatory Commission has ruled that the repayment of a 270 million dollar loan from Russia for extension of the nuclear power plant’s second power unit will be carried out through adding it in the electricity tariff.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan