Artsakh’s minister of nature protection and natural resources relieved from position

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 30 signed a decree to according which Vazgen Mikayelyan has been relieved from the position of minister of nature protection and natural resources based on his application, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Responsibilities of the minister of nature protection and natural resources have been temporarily assigned to the first deputy minister of nature protection and natural resources Artur Gabrielyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan