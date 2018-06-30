‘It’s great to be back at State Department’ – Armenian President left note in Department’s guest book

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington D.C. on June 29, left a note in the State Department’s guest book at the end of the visit, Armenpress reports.

“It’s great to be back at the State Department and have now my first meeting with the Secretary of State”, the Armenian President wrote.

During the meeting with Mike Pompeo, President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches importance to the consistent development of the Armenian-American partnership and presented to the Secretary of State “new Armenia’s” readiness to continue strengthening the relations with the United States.

