Statue of first Armenian Ambassador to U.S. unveiled in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The statue of the first Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Armen Garo (Karekin Pastermadjian) was erected in the territory of the Armenian Embassy on the sidelines of the celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia, Voice of America reports.

The event was attended by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

During these days celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Armenian-American official relations are being held in the United States with the active participation of American-Armenian circles and structures.

“During these days we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Armenian-American relations, and today’s event is the pinnacle of these celebrations”, Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannisyan said.

In his remarks the Ambassador highlighted the unique importance of the First Republic for the restoration of the Armenian statehood. He also touched upon the idea to erect the statue of Armen Garo in the territory of the Embassy.

“During our annual discussions in January the idea to erect the bust of the first diplomat representing Armenia in Washington D.C. was born”, Ambassador Hovhannisyan said.

The event was also attended by ARF Bureau member Hakob Ter-Khachatryan , who in his remarks highlighted Armen Garo’s contribution and role in the history of the First Republic of Armenia.

“Armen Garo is one of the best representatives of our nation, a national-liberation figure and diplomat”, Ter-Khachatryan said.

Historian Hayk Demoyan talked about the history of establishment of the first Armenian diplomatic mission in the U.S., stating that the diplomatic mission was established thanks to the 50.000 USD collected by the American-Armenian community.

In his remarks Armenian President Armen Sarkissian emphasized the historical role and significance of the First Republic of Armenia, stating that it is reborn during each important achievement.

“We celebrate the victory of the foundation of the First Republic. The First Republic has never stopped. Maybe it was called by another name. For instance, 70 years ago we called it the Soviet Republic of Armenia, but most of us believed that the real republic is the independent and democratic Armenia. And what was in our hearts in 1991 became a reality, and the First Republic was reborn”, President Sarkissian said.

He also highly valued the heritage left by Armen Garo as a national and diplomatic figure.

During the ceremony President Sarkissian handed over a certificate of gratitude to American-Armenian philanthropist Savey Tufenkian for the assistance provided to the Armenian diplomatic mission and contributing to the development of the Armenian-American relations. The contribution of Tufenkian-Shirvanian families on these matters was emphasized.

