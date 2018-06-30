Armenian President expresses readiness to strengthen ties with U.S. during meeting with Secretary Pompeo

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on June 29 met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his working visit to Washington D.C., the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches importance to the consistent development of the Armenian-American partnership and presented to the Secretary of State “new Armenia’s” readiness to continue strengthening the relations with the United States.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan