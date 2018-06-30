LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2155.00, copper price stood at $6647.00, lead price stood at $2414.00, nickel price stood at $14790.00, tin price stood at $19660.00, zinc price stood at $2899.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.89% to $77800.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.