Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meeting kicks off in Washington

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off in Washington.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the website of the US State Department earlier had informed that the meeting would kick off at 21:30, Yerevan time.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan