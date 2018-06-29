Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meeting kicks off in Washington
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off in Washington.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the website of the US State Department earlier had informed that the meeting would kick off at 21:30, Yerevan time.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:56 Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meeting kicks off in Washington
- 20:47 President Sarkissian attends opening of statue of first Ambassador of Armenia to USA Armen Garo
- 20:38 Deposit agreements of nearly 6.8 million USD discovered at the place of residence of Narek Sargsyan, shareholder of JLJ Project Company
- 19:41 Artsakh should have decisive voice in settlement of NK conflict – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 19:35 FM Mnatsakanyan confident of soon ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by Germany
- 19:11 Armenia’s partners, including EU will continue supporting our country – FM Mnatsakanyan
- 19:00 Roberto Carlos among football legends to arrive in Armenia in July
- 18:39 President Sarkissian attends opening ceremony of annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington
- 18:16 Azerbaijani MPs make ridiculous statement at PACE – Armenian side responds
- 17:50 Luxembourg ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-18
- 17:48 Asian Stocks - 29-06-18
- 17:36 PM Pashinyan highlights development of Armenian-Russian ties in different sectors
- 17:18 Artsakh President receives executives of American University of Armenia
- 16:20 President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations
- 15:17 Armenian president expected to meet US Secretary of State in Washington D.C. today
- 15:06 Holding parades and completing combat missions ain’t the same, says Armenian army chief on Baku military display
- 14:57 Young generation should continue Armenian-Russian cooperation: PM Pashinyan addresses Forum participants
- 14:31 SME sector extremely important direction for government – PM Pashinyan
- 14:21 Poland ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 14:10 Development of small aviation for Armenia-Russia interregional communication under discussion
- 13:31 11th annual DigiTec forum kicks off in Yerevan
- 13:26 President Sarkissian holds Q&A session with Armenian students in Washington D.C.
- 12:55 Record heat forecast in Yerevan for weekend, Orange UV index
- 12:42 Russia, Armenia develop relations based on equality and mutual benefit - minister Medinsky
- 12:13 Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian invited to 2019 Yerevan WCIT
- 12:07 President of Artsakh lays wreath at monument of missing in action volunteers
- 12:03 President of Artsakh wishes productive work to participants of international conference on quantum physics
- 11:43 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan issues address in memory of volunteers missing in action
- 11:40 Prominent physicists from around the world to meet in Artsakh to discuss recent achievements in field of quantum and mesoscopic physics
- 11:30 Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production’s President in Armenia: Textile sector moves forward
- 11:18 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia
- 11:11 PM sacks chief of staff of State Property Management Department
- 11:06 Armenia’s undefeated Narek Abgaryan to fight for WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title
- 11:03 PM Pashinyan approves National Security Service’s charter and structure
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2889 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2570 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
17:17, 06.23.2018
Viewed 2224 times Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan
14:02, 06.22.2018
Viewed 1919 times Armenia-China trade turnover grows 40%
13:30, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1885 times Azerbaijan made sabotage attempt on June 17 – Defense Army