Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

Armen Sarkissian, Mike Pompeo meeting kicks off in Washington


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off in Washington.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the website of the US State Department earlier had informed that the meeting would kick off at 21:30, Yerevan time.  

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration