President Sarkissian attends opening of statue of first Ambassador of Armenia to USA Armen Garo

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening ceremony of the statue of the first Ambassador of Armenia to the USA Armen Garo ( Karekin Pastermadjian) on June 29 in Washington. Armen Garo served as Ambassador from 1918-1920.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the statue of the first Armenian Ambassador to the USA has been erected in the yard of the Armenian Embassy in the USA in the sidelines of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan