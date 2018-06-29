Deposit agreements of nearly 6.8 million USD discovered at the place of residence of Narek Sargsyan, shareholder of JLJ Project Company

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Deposit agreements of nearly 6.8 million USD were discovered and confiscated from the place of residence of Narek Sargsyan, shareholder of JLJ Project Company. An decision has been made to initiate a new criminal case on the charges of not declaring property in asset declaration and illicit enrichment, ARMEPRESS was informed from the press service of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.

The statement issued by the SRC says that 800 million AMD has been returned to the state budget during the preliminary investigation into a criminal case by JLJ Project Company.

Narek Sargsyan father, Levon Sargsyan, worked as Ambassador at large in 2017 and according to the law he had to have declared his assets. The deposit agreements of nearly 6.8 million USD discovered in the place of residence of Narek Sargsyan belonged to him, his father Levon Sargsyan and sister Ani Sargsyan. The deposits were made in the second half of 2016, when Levon Sargsyan was Ambassador at large.

The properties of the mentioned 3 persons significantly increased disproportionately with their lawful income, which means that they have enriched in an illicit way.

Preliminary investigation is underway.

Levon Sargsyan is the brother of former President Serzh Sargsyan, who stepped down on April 23, a week after being elected Prime Minister of Armenia according to the new Constitution of Armenia. The leader of the streets protests, Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan