Artsakh should have decisive voice in settlement of NK conflict – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanayn emphasized the right of Artsakh to have a decisive voice in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“Of course, during the meeting we also touched upon Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. I reconfirmed the commitment of the Armenian government to reach an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict in the sidelines of the internationally authorized OSCE Minsk Group format. Noting that Artsakh’s status and security are key priorities for the Armenian side, I emphasized that Nagorno Karabakh should have a decisive voice in the settlement of the conflict as the main conflicting side”, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian FM said in a press conference in Berlin.

He added that issues referring to the establishment of a peace-oriented atmosphere were also discussed. In this context Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the unconditional support of Germany to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

