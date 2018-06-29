FM Mnatsakanyan confident of soon ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by Germany

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is confident that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will be soon ratified also by Germany, Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan said in Berlin in a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

“Armenia-EU partnership was also on the agenda of our meeting. In this context we underlined the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, noting that it’s a new page in Armenia-EU relations. At the same time it opens new opportunities of cooperation with the EU member states for bilateral partnership. On April 11 the agreement was unanimously ratified by the National Assembly of Armenia, while its partial implementation for Armenia started on June 1. The agreement has been ratified also by the parliaments of a number of EU member states and I confident in the near future Germany will also ratify it”, ARMENPRESS reports Mnatsakanyan as saying.

According to him the visa liberalization issue remains open in Armenia-EU relations and the sides discussed also that issue. “We are confident that we will be able to hold talks very easily, we have no contradictions in this issue”, the Armenian FM said.

