Armenia’s partners, including EU will continue supporting our country – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reconfirmed the commitment of the new government of Armenia to carry out an uncompromised fight against corruption during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, ARMENPRESS reports Mnatsakanyan announced in Berlin during the joint press conference of the two ministers. “We had a meaningful conversation over all the issues, our partnership refers to all the spheres. Armenia and Germany have warm relations based on mutual trust. I pay my first official visit to Germany as a foreign minister, which best demonstrates our partnership”, Minister Mnatsakanyan said, adding that he has presented to his German counterpart the recent developments in Armenia.

“We highlighted the peaceful post-revolutionary processes and restraint. I reconfirmed the committeemen of the new government of Armenia to carry out uncompromised fight against corruption and the reform implementation. Armenia’s partners, including the EU, will continue to provide assistance in these directions, as well as in the spheres of rule of law, human rights protection, trade and economy and other spheres”, the Armenian FM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan