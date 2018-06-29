Roberto Carlos among football legends to arrive in Armenia in July

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. One of Brazilian football legends, former defender of Real Madrid Roberto Carlos will participate in the match of legends in Yerevan on July 8. ARMENPRESS report earlier Portugese football legend Luís Figo confirmed his participation in the match of legends.

Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Diana, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovik Zhuli, Kakha Kaladze and Ryan Giggs have already agreed to participate in the match of legends.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan