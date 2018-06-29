Azerbaijani MPs make ridiculous statement at PACE – Armenian side responds

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Azerbaijani delegation made a ridiculous statement at the PACE. ARMENPRESS reports head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan made a note on her Facebook page, informing that on the last day of the PACE summer session the report themed “Deliberate destruction and illegal trafficking of cultural heritage” was discussed.

“It may seem ridiculous but our Azerbaijani colleges urged the new authorities of Armenia not to repeat the “mistakes” of the former authorities and not to “destroy” the cultural heritage at the “occupied” territories. I and Naira Zohrabyan gave a speech on the theme, presenting the measures of Turkey and Azerbaijan aimed at the destruction of the cultural heritage of Armenia”, Hovhannisyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan