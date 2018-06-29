Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-18
YEREVAN, 29 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.86 drams to 561.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.49 drams to 634.05 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 40.43 drams to 19404.5 drams. Silver price down by 1.46 drams to 249.78 drams. Platinum price down by 119.33 drams to 13209.73 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:50 Luxembourg ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-18
- 17:48 Asian Stocks - 29-06-18
- 17:36 PM Pashinyan highlights development of Armenian-Russian ties in different sectors
- 17:18 Artsakh President receives executives of American University of Armenia
- 16:20 President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations
- 15:17 Armenian president expected to meet US Secretary of State in Washington D.C. today
- 15:06 Holding parades and completing combat missions ain’t the same, says Armenian army chief on Baku military display
- 14:57 Young generation should continue Armenian-Russian cooperation: PM Pashinyan addresses Forum participants
- 14:31 SME sector extremely important direction for government – PM Pashinyan
- 14:21 Poland ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement
- 14:10 Development of small aviation for Armenia-Russia interregional communication under discussion
- 13:31 11th annual DigiTec forum kicks off in Yerevan
- 13:26 President Sarkissian holds Q&A session with Armenian students in Washington D.C.
- 12:55 Record heat forecast in Yerevan for weekend, Orange UV index
- 12:42 Russia, Armenia develop relations based on equality and mutual benefit - minister Medinsky
- 12:13 Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian invited to 2019 Yerevan WCIT
- 12:07 President of Artsakh lays wreath at monument of missing in action volunteers
- 12:03 President of Artsakh wishes productive work to participants of international conference on quantum physics
- 11:43 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan issues address in memory of volunteers missing in action
- 11:40 Prominent physicists from around the world to meet in Artsakh to discuss recent achievements in field of quantum and mesoscopic physics
- 11:30 Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production’s President in Armenia: Textile sector moves forward
- 11:18 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia
- 11:11 PM sacks chief of staff of State Property Management Department
- 11:06 Armenia’s undefeated Narek Abgaryan to fight for WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title
- 11:03 PM Pashinyan approves National Security Service’s charter and structure
- 10:47 His Holiness Garegin II holds meeting with acting Mayor of Etchmiadzin
- 10:44 U.S. Department urges citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey due to terrorism
- 10:32 Number of IT companies increases in Armenia
- 10:03 EU leaders to extend economic sanctions on Russia – source
- 09:57 Trump willing to make a deal on Syria with Putin – CNN
- 09:52 EU leaders agree on migration after tense summit
- 09:35 European Stocks - 28-06-18
- 09:32 US stocks up - 28-06-18
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-06-18
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2865 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2549 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
17:17, 06.23.2018
Viewed 2209 times Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan
14:02, 06.22.2018
Viewed 1902 times Armenia-China trade turnover grows 40%
13:30, 06.23.2018
Viewed 1867 times Azerbaijan made sabotage attempt on June 17 – Defense Army