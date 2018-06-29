Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-18

YEREVAN, 29 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.86 drams to 561.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.49 drams to 634.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 40.43 drams to 19404.5 drams. Silver price down by 1.46 drams to 249.78 drams. Platinum price down by 119.33 drams to 13209.73 drams.