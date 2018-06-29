PM Pashinyan highlights development of Armenian-Russian ties in different sectors

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on June 29 received Russia’s minister of culture, head of the Russian delegation at the 7th Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum Vladimir Medinsky, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the development of the Armenian-Russian relations in different sectors and expressed confidence that the ongoing Yerevan Forum will contribute to further deepening and expanding the bilateral ties. “We are interested in firm and dynamically developing relations with Russia. Our goal is for the bilateral ties to further deepen and the relations to be deeper ever than before”, the Prime Minister said.

In his turn the Russian minister expressed hope that the Yerevan Forum will give new impetus to the bilateral mutual partnership in economy, culture, humanitarian and other fields. Vladimir Medinsky proposed to consider the opportunity to create a union aimed at promoting the business ties between the regions and provinces of the two countries which will contribute to expanding the commercial ties and implementing new joint investment programs. Mr. Medinsky attached importance to deepening the cooperation in IT and film-making spheres.

PM Pashinyan said the Armenian government is interested in developing the interregional economic relations, as well as promoting the film-making and expanding the cultural cooperation. As for the Armenian-Russian commercial ties, he stated that the exports from Armenia to Russia have a dynamic development during 2018 and expressed hope that these trends will be maintained and increase in the future.

The sides touched upon a number of other issues relating to the Armenian-Russian relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan