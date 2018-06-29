Artsakh President receives executives of American University of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 29 received President of the American University of Armenia (AUA) Armen Der Kiureghian and Vice-President Ashot Ghazaryan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the construction of new main building of Artsakh’s state university and the implementation of several other projects were discussed.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the AUA for always assisting Artsakh, considering that assistance demanded and important.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan