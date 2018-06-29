President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 29 received minister of emergency situations of the Republic of Armenia Hrachya Rostomyan to discuss a range of issues related to further deepening and expanding ties between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian republics, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Director of Artsakh Republic state service of emergency situations Karen Sargsyan and other officials were present at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan