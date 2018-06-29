Armenian president expected to meet US Secretary of State in Washington D.C. today

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is currently in the United States, is expected to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington D.C., according to the State Department’s public schedule for June 29.

The Armenian president is on a visit to the US for the annual Folklife Festival of the Smithsonian Institution. This year’s festival will feature Armenian cultural events and many more.

Earlier Sarkissian’s Office had said that a Sarkissian-Pompeo courtesy call is possible.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan