Holding parades and completing combat missions ain’t the same, says Armenian army chief on Baku military display

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s armament and attempts to pull the Armenian side into an arms race can’t not concern not only Armenia but also the entire international community because it jeopardizes the stability of the entire region, Major general Artak Davtyan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces told ARMENPRESS.

“It would be naïve to think that the defense ministry of Armenia is acquiring information about the armaments of the Azerbaijani military arsenal from the parade in Baku. Naturally we are aware of what weapons the adversary has, which types it emphasizes the most, what it is trying to acquire etc. Certainly, Azerbaijan’s armament and the attempt to pull us into this race can’t not concern, moreover not only us but the entire international community, because it jeopardizes the stability of the entire region, moreover in the case of the current Azerbaijani leadership, which is known for its bellicose rhetoric.

I assure our citizens that the Armed Forces of Armenia have sufficient means for the effective implementation of their missions. Moreover: we are taking practical steps to gain qualitative advantage in terms of armaments, also through boosting development of our own military industry. Our society will periodically have the chance to get convinced in this. The above-mentioned issue is under the attention of the state’s military-political leadership and daily supervision. Holding a parade and implementing a military mission are different actions and a bright example of this are the “luxurious” military parades which are held in Baku for more than two decades, and simultaneously tactical and strategic losses,” Artak Davtyan said.

