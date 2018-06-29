SME sector extremely important direction for government – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Consultation on the development of small and medium entrepreneurship was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan which was attended by the heads of concerned agencies and representatives of various NGOs representing the interests of SMEs, the government told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan said the issues of small and medium entrepreneurship and the government’s action should be mapped aimed at assisting the sector. “This is an extremely important direction for the government, also because the small and medium business is more mobile, and here the positive results of the government’s activity will be more noticeable. A very broad circle of businessmen, entrepreneurs are dealing with this field. We also need to ensure a constant interaction, to be able to install a reliable communication system and be sure that what the government does, it does also by ensuring the participation of small and medium entrepreneurs”, the Prime Minister said.

The consultation touched upon the existing problems in the SME sector, the functions of state support structures provided to SME subjects, the SME support tools, a number of issues relating to tax administration. In particular, the meeting participants attached importance to making reforms in the Tax Code.

The PM stated that the government has a political will to discuss the issues of the field and find solutions. In this regard, he considered important the engagement of SME representatives in the discussions on making reforms in the Tax Code. Nikol Pashinyan tasked to form a SME development council under the coordination of deputy PM Tigran Avinyan and with the participation of SME representatives in the platform of the ministry of economic development and investments. The council will regularly discuss the existing issues of the field and will report their solution ways to the PM, as well as will present concrete proposals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan