Poland ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Polish Senate (upper house of the parliament) on June 29 unanimously ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

The CEPA has already been ratified by the Polish Sejm (lower house of the parliament) on June 7.

By the ratification of the Senate, Poland has officially ratified the agreement.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria have also ratified the Agreement.

The Armenian Parliament unanimously ratified the CEPA on April 11.

On June 27 the Agreement has also been ratified by the lower house (Chamber of Deputies) of the Romanian parliament.

