Development of small aviation for Armenia-Russia interregional communication under discussion

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The 7th Armenian-Russian interregional conference, which kicked off in Yerevan June 29, is a platform for enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan told reporters.

“The essence of this year’s conference is to find new ways of cooperation, strengthen the Armenian-Russian relations of many years in new sectors. The deepening of relations between provinces of Armenia and Russia’s okrugs will be mostly discussed,” he said.

According to the minister, the development of light (small) aviation can be important in terms of development of relations between regions of the two countries. In particular, a proposal has been brought forward to operate flights with light aircraft through communication with Armenia’s small airports, which however is under discussion of the transportation, communication and IT ministry.

Speaking about growth of exports to Russia, Papikyan said it is associated with the high growth of harvesting.

“We have an unprecedented apricot harvest, and there hasn’t been any obstruction in terms of exporting to Russian market,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan