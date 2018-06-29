President Sarkissian holds Q&A session with Armenian students in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United States on a working visit, on June 28 met with and held a Q&A session with the Armenian students who pass probation period in the Congress, Senate, Smithsonian Institution and other institutions by the assistance of the Armenian Assembly of America, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On the same day the President held a luncheon with the executives of the Armenian Assembly of America, as well as the representatives of the Armenian Democratic Liberty Party (Ramgavar) in the Armenian Embassy in the US.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan