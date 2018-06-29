Record heat forecast in Yerevan for weekend, Orange UV index

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that the UV index in Armenia is 7 (Orange) – which means risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

The ministry advises to avoid direct sunlight from 11:00 to 15:00.

Clear weather is expected in Armenia from June 29 through July 4.

According to the ministry, the highest temperature for June 30 in Yerevan was recorded in 1996, when the temperature reached 36.8 Celsius. But according to the forecast for this Saturday, June the 30th, temperature in Yerevan is expected to reach 40 Celsius.

