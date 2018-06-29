Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian invited to 2019 Yerevan WCIT

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, has been invited to participate in the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan, Armenia, Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE) president Alexander Yesayan told reporters at the DigiTec Business Forum. UATE is the organizer of DigiTec.

“We have invited Alexis Ohanian to participate in WCIT and be one of the speakers. Opportunities for cooperation with Alexis Ohanian are also under discussion,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan