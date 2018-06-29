Prominent physicists from around the world to meet in Artsakh to discuss recent achievements in field of quantum and mesoscopic physics

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Prominent physicists from around the world will meet in Artsakh to discuss the recent achievements and developments in the broad field of quantum condensed matter physics. From June 28th to July 2nd, an international conference entitled "New Trends in Quantum and Mesoscopic Physics" will be held in Stepanakert, Artsakh’s ministry of education told Armenpress.

The conference was proposed by a well-known specialist in the field, Professor Alexey Kavokin of the University of Southampton and Saint Petersburg State University.

The conference co-organizers are the Russian Quantum Center (Moscow) and Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University (Yerevan). The event is supported by the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Education, Science and Sport.

Around 50 experts from over 10 countries have applied for participation in the conference.

The opening ceremony of the conference will be held on June 29th, 9:30 a.m., in the conference hall of the Republic of Artsakh Parliament, after which the scientific program will continue in several specialized sessions.

The scientific program also includes sessions for discussing the teaching of Physics in secondary schools among Russian and Armenian teachers.

