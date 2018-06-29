Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Georgian city of Kutaisi, the National Seismic Monitoring Center said in a statement, Sputnik News reported.

According to some reports, the earthquake was also felt in Tbilisi.

There are no reports on the damages or victims in Kutaisi yet.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




