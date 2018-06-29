Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

PM sacks chief of staff of State Property Management Department


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahagn Harutyunyan has been relieved from the position of chief of staff of the State Property Management Department, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

