Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

PM Pashinyan approves National Security Service’s charter and structure


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on approving the charter and structure of the National Security Service in accordance with the Law on Public Administration System Authorities, reports Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration