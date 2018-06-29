His Holiness Garegin II holds meeting with acting Mayor of Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on June 28 received acting Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II congratulated the acting Mayor on appointment, expressing confidence that she will make efforts for the benefit of the welfare and increase of living standards of the city.

His Holiness touched upon the initiatives carried out by the Mother See thanks to which the city became more attractive for the visitors, as well as presented the future programs. In this regard Catholicos of All Armenians attached importance to the cooperation between the Armenian Spiritual Center and the Municipality.

In her turn Diana Gasparyan thanked His Holiness for the reception and blessings, expressing her happiness over her first meeting with Catholicos of All Armenians. The acting Mayor also attached importance to the ongoing social, charity and educational programs of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. She expressed readiness to further intensify the cooperation by contributing to these programs.

During the meeting His Holiness Garegin II and acting Mayor of Etchmiadzin touched upon the steps that are being taken to overcome the issues facing the city.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan