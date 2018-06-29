Number of IT companies increases in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s IT sector recorded an average of 29.8% growth annually during 2010-2017.

Avag Avanesyan, deputy minister of economic development and investments, told Armenpress that in 2017 a service worth 612 million USD has been provided in the IT field.

“This is a very good figure since there is a dynamic growth compared to the previous years. In 2015 a service worth 425 million USD has been provided in the IT sector. Our main export of the IT field is conducted to the US, Canada, Europe, Russia, Australia and the East Asian countries”, the deputy minister said.

He stated that the number of IT companies is increasing year by year. 274 companies have been established in 2014, and 570 ones in 2017.

“In other words, double growth has been registered. This means that new ideas emerge every year in the field. We record that there is a great potential, and we need to provide conditions for implementing it”, he said.

Avag Avanesyan informed that at the moment an innovation strategy is being developed. Creating respective conditions for turning the strength of mind into a product is being discussed.

“As the IT field is based on the human capital, one of our main directions should be to form a cadre resource by starting the work in schools. This is a long-term solution. But short-term solutions are also needed, one of them is the creation of the demand by the state for the IT services”, the deputy minister said.

He added that in terms of applying technological solutions in Armenia’s different sectors, actions need to be done to raise the awareness level of the business field. Avanesyan said it is necessary to create platforms for the business to be fully informed about the technological solutions, and it should be clear where they can be applied.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan