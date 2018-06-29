EU leaders to extend economic sanctions on Russia – source

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. EU leaders agreed on Friday to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months, an EU source told Sputnik News.

"There was a short discussion on Russia, Ukraine, and Minsk agreements, which resulted in an agreement to extend sanctions for another six months," the source said, according to Sputnik News.

A source familiar with the summit talks told reporters that after EU leaders have agreed in principle their stand on prolonged sanctions against Russia, a formal process would kick off on Monday. It is expected to be finalized within a week, Sputnik News reports.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan